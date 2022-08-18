CRANKIN’ STEIN REVEALED!

Veteran rock radio personality Craig Stein, better known to listeners

currently as “Crankin’ Stein” has been playing heavy metal and

alternative rock music, before most. “I started out doing an underground

radio show back in the 1970’s” said Stein, a career that would lead to

working in various markets around the country.

“I was underground before anyone knew what that meant! Allowing me to

use various on-air names from town to town, up and down the dial” Stein

says.

He worked throughout Texas, from El Paso to Houston, and up to Dallas,

and from there he became a mysterious figure, finally settling on a new

name, and home as “Crankin’ Stein” on-air at DSN’s D-Rock Radio.

“I’ve worked with all the greats but it was Wild Bill Scott I met back

in the early 80’s at “97 Rock” in Houston, who turned me on to more

heavier music. We blazed many acts not heard on commercial album rock

radio radio at the time, such as Budgie, Moxy, Tommy Bolin, and Riot.”

Stein does the afternoon shift on D-Rock, and ironically plays many of

those same artists today, alongside former Z-Rockers such as “The

Tiptonizer.” Stein’s voice was also heard in the early days on Chicago’s

Z-Rock 106.7 FM, as well as imaging voice for the late 90’s metal

station LoudRadio.

D-Rock radio, which launched in 2008 as a digital only hard rock & heavy

metal radio network, was helmed by veteran Z-Rock radio alumni such as

Wild Bill Scott, and Madd Maxx Hammer. “They contacted me back in 2016

saying Madd Maxx was retiring, and Wild Bill had passed earlier, so they

needed an anchor to keep the on-air gel of the format going” said Stein.

Stein loves the music he plays daily on the network, “D-Rock’s playlist

is really diverse, you’ll hear Ministry and Type O Negative segued into

Black Sabbath and Slayer, it’s freakin’ awesome!”

Besides doing voice overs for radio commercials and other audio

projects, Stein released a science fiction and horror anthology album

“Out Of This World! The Dawn Of Science Fiction Television” which was

released on 13 Music label in 2017. Besides his current on-air duties at

D-Rock, Stein has recently contributed content to the film Static!

“Crankin’ Stein” hosts a lot of events around Halloween, as the “Ghoul

in the Stool” dressed in character, “after all these years nobody really

knows what I look like except my co-workers.. and ex-old ladies” says

Stein, “so I thought this would be cool for the freaks to see what I

really look like!”

Listen for “Crankin’ Stein” weekday afternoons on D-Rock, streaming

online and mobile via www.Drock.fm worldwide.