NEW PSYCLON NINE ALBUM & VIDEO

Today, August 19th, marks the release of the PSYCLON NINE album “LESS TO HEAVEN,” along with a smashing new video entitled “See You All in Hell.”

PSYCLON NINE was birthed on the Industrial side of Darkwave and have evolved into a band that bridges Metal-Core with Doom Electronics, Trip-Techno with Black Metal along with a dimension of cinematic soundscapes. Led by Nero Bellum, the Los Angeles-based PSYCLON NINE just recently completed a full North American tour this Summer. “LESS TO HEAVEN” is available from Metropolis Records on CD as well as through all digital and streaming platforms.

Summer of 2000 saw a match made in heaven when ex-roommates Marshall Carnage and Josef Heresy decided to form Psyclon Nine. The band started out as a guitar driven industrial band, heavily influenced by KMFDM and Ministry, but the members soon altered their style towards the more aggressive sounding industrial inspiration of bands like Wumpscut, Velvet Acid Christ, and Suicide Commando. Shortly thereafter, the band came together as a whole when Eric Gottesman, the frontman for See Colin Slash joined Carnage and Heresy.

In 2003, Psyclon Nine released their first album Divine Infekt, on Noitekk. The debut album gained the band popularity very quickly with its extremely fast paced music and lyrics.

For 2005, the band released its first U.S. album after signing with Metropolis Records. The album, INRI, featured thirteen tracks of dark, aggressive electro focused on religious themes. Not an album for the faint of heart, it was an all out assault on the senses. The album also featured a scorching cover of the Ministry song “You Know What You Are.”

Psyclon Nine hit their mark with INRI. With a devote hardcore fan base under their control, the band unleashed their next wave of sonic battery in 2006. Crwn Thy Frnicatr featured eleven skin crawling tracks of dark omniscient beats overlaid with haunting melodies and screaming whisper-like vocals. The album builds with the tormenting opener “Bellum In Abyssus” and continues its horrific attack with tracks such as “Parasitic,” “Better Than Suicide,” and “Crwn Thy Frnicatr” before the cleansing final track “The Purging.”

Over the course of their previous albums, Psyclon Nine has continued to evolve into its own sound, implementing elements of black metal, post-punk influences, metal, and industrial. Now, after three years of silence, Psyclon Nine returned in 2009 with We The Fallen, its darkest, most aggressive album to date. For We The Fallen, Psyclon Nine has enlisted the help of Jason Miller (GodHead) for final tracking and mixing. Dark electro doesn’t get much more evil than this.