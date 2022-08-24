Electro-Industrial Music Producer Miss FD Releases Her New Cyberpunk Single, ‘Menticide

Miss FD‘s latest dark-electronic single ‘Menticide’ pulses and pulls the listener through eerie cyberpunk and chiptune-inspired territory.



Expect to be immersed in video-game style electronica with haunting lyrics that question the techno-dystopian nightmares being developed to immerse humanity in augmented and virtual realities.



‘Menticide’ is out now through Quantum Release Records, available worldwide on all major streaming outlets.

https://missfd.bandcamp.com/track/menticide

https://www.facebook.com/fdiddy.indahaus