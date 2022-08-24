Your Right to Remain Sexy!

Message from Rich:

After years of delays, I LOVE RICH are FINALLY releasing the album of the decade “YOU HAVE THE RIGHT… TO REMAIN SEXY’! According to the great people at the French Veglam webzine (see full review below), it runs the gamut between “Scandinavian rock’n’roll” and “classic American rock’n’roll”. That’s 2 continents worth of rock and roll! What other band offers you such diversity? No one, that’s who.

Anyway, we’re playing LIARS CLUB in Chicago on Friday September 2nd to celebrate us finally getting this record out. We’re going to play most of “YOU HAVE THE RIGHT… TO REMAIN SEXY’! live, plus our hits of the past that have made us your favorite band lo these many years. It’s going to be a great night, and you should make it out to it.

We’re going to playing with the pride of Chicago’s North Shore, FURBABY AND THE TIGHT SPACES who are gonna kick some ass as well.

Show at 10:00, ILR at 11:30

Let’s do this, see you all there! – Rich

I Love Rich “You Have The Right… To Remain Sexy”

PUBLISHED ON 15 Aug 2022

Good to hear from Chicago’s I LOVE RICH, it’s been a while! And even better to hear that they are keeping the flame of dirty glam rock’n’roll alive! When your opening song is called “Rock’n’Roll Is Gonna Burn”, you’re pretty sure it’s going to rock and it does. This song has a bit of Scandinavian rock’n’roll in it while “God’s Gift To Women” is more classic American rock’n’roll with a good heavy rock guitar riff and a big chorus. If you love KISS then “Rock And Roll Sex Cult” will probably be your favourite track and glam metal fans will sure headbang to “Paid In Sex” and “The Right To Remain Sexy.” Songs like “Rock And Roll Conspiracy”, “Rock And Roll Riot” or “Revolution In My Pants” could be on the playlist of every TURBONEGRO fan and “King Of Rock And Roll” and “Make Out City” might not change the face of music but they won’t fail at making you rock and party! Have a good time all the time? These guys sure know about it!