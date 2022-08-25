REVIEW: Violent Eden “COLLAPSE AND RECONSTRUCT: Debut Release (11 songs at 40 minutes)

review by Alex Zander

This is the music of your dreams, your nightmares or both.



They may describe themselves as Alternative rock, post-punk, dark wave, industrial, experimental, but as a writer who was part of the mid 90’s projekt records label and Cleopatra Records goth music catalogue, I can best sum up Violent Eden in a slightly different manor. Ethereal wave which is a subgenre of dark wave music that overlaps with dream pop, synth pop, and gothic rock. A signature sound includes ambient keyboard and guitar soundscapes, soprano female vocals, and lyrics.

Vocalist Maladie Catharsis (who I know as Jessica) is as Ethereal of a vocalist that there is. It’s beautiful and haunting, a combination I’ve grown to love since I first discovered Cold Meat Industry which was a Swedish independent record label established in 1987. There truly is “Beauty In Darkness” Her voice takes me back to the early years of Ohio based darkave band The Azoic who were/are fronted by Kristy Venrick. Her vocals quite the walk down memory lane.

With music created by multi-instrumentalist Michael X. Christian who has been a staple of the Chicago music scene for over a decade compliments Maladies voice with multi layered soundscapes creating an atmospheric of a story being told relating to the human emotion.

A band of two members who tell me they are heavily influenced by Joy Division and Bauhaus, I can also hear elements of new age and even early Tangerine Dream, which I embrace wholeheartedly.

There are 11 songs available across streaming platforms that can be listened to any of the links included here:

https://linktr.ee/violenteden?fbclid=IwAR1PJhF-YNp6WNVuFnIK3LOxCTM78QHRe1aN4699EmS5ziG1sUJ_wWEsuKY

Also included within the link is the MKULTRASOUND Podcast which features Violent Eden.

Collapse Light is Temporary Morphine Cold as Gold Unexplained Occurrences (and the Two Year Infection) Broken Sleep Nightwalk Gasoline Kaleidoscope Silent Rings Reconstruct

–