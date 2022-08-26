New SPECTRA*Paris album & video

Today, the enigmatic Italian singer Elena Alice Fossi has released “Modernism,” the fifth album from her eclectic synth flavored project SPECTRA*Paris along with the female empowered “Moondrops“ video. The charismatic and absolutely intoxicating Elena, best known for her work with Italian electro-trailblazers KIRLIAN CAMERA, has brought together several collaborators into a beautiful kaleidoscope of stylistic colors ranging from EBM, future pop, dark electronic, art pop, and various influences more. “Modernism,” released today by Dependent Records of Germany is available through all digital and streaming platforms along with compact disc. “Modernism” features appearances by KIRLIAN CAMERA mastermind ANGELO BERGAMINI, PROJECT PITCHFORK, SEASURFER, legendary producer JOHN FRYER (DEPECHE MODE/NINE INCH NAILS), JOHN ROX & OXYDION, African singer-songwriter FAKEBA, and guitarist and producer MICHAEL CIRAVOLO (BEAUTY IN CHAOS, HUMAN DRAMA).

Bandcamp:

https://spectraparis.bandcamp.com/album/modernism

