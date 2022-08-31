“STATIC!” Chicago Heavy Metal Radio Rockumentary

Chicago Rock Radio Documentary “Static!” to Release “Static! The Rockumentary” is a film that takes you through the history of Chicago rock radio, dialing in from the late 1970’s until today. Covering everything from the rise and fall of WMET, The Loop, Z-Rock, to Steve’s Dahl’s Disco Demolition, and more.

The fast-paced documentary tackles how corporate media has controlled the narrative of music radio stations in Chicago, and how niche audiences are underserved. Case in point with hard rock and heavy metal fans, who continually lost their favorite radio outlets, one after another, opening the door for stations such as “G-Force 1330” and “Rebel Radio” to fill the void.

“Static!” features interviews from various local hard rock radio personalities such as Rock 95.5’s Patrick Capone, Scott Davidson, Rockin’ Ron Simon, Madd Maxx Hammer, and MKULTRASOUND PodCast host Alex Zander.

“Static!” is narrated by rock radio personality Jason Lee Tipton, known on-air as “The Tiptonizer”, who worked at stations such as the Z-Rock Network, Texas rock outlets KISS-FM, KRAD-FM, and currently D-Rock Radio.

The film was produced by DSN Music, and veteran Chicago rock radio programmer Guy Giuliano, and is dedicated to Z-Rock founder, former WLUP-FM, and WMET-FM personality Wild Bill Scott. If you grew up in the Chicagoland area between 1979 and 1999, this documentary will bring back many memories from your juvenile days for sure. “Static!” debuts Labor Day 2022 via DSN Music’s YouTube channel.