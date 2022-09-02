black tape for a blue girl: deluxe reissue of the 1991 A chaos of desire

from Sam Rosenthal: The lovely deluxe reissue of our 1991 A chaos of desire is now at our bandcamp page; the album will be in stores October 7. Today is Bandcamp Friday which means BC take no fees — 100% of your purchase goes to us. Today is a great day to order the 2LP, 2CD, or MiniDisc. Each package shipped from me in Portland Oregon includes a sticker and a 30-page fanzine with lots of interviews from back in the day, and a new one with Oscar & Sam. Digital version of the fanzine at this pdf.

In Europe, you can get vinyl & cd from Projekt’s European webstore, DeeJayDead.

In November, the scavenger bride will be released on LP (in two color variations) by Greece’s The Circle Music. It’s a preOrder on our Bandcamp, here. The final 15 copies of the CD are for sale too.



I’m working on some new music with Jon & Henrik, and thinking about a reissue of Mesmerized by the sirens as my next Kickstarter. What do you think?

2CD: Remastered 12-track album + 9 track bonus disc. 6-panel digipak with 6-page lyric insert. Limited edition of 500.

2LP: Remastered 12-track album. 140-gram color vinyl with lyric insert. LP1: gold w/ black splatter, LP2: grimace purple & black marble. Limited edition of 500.

MiniDisc: Full 12-track album with 2 bonus tracks. Limited edition of 30.





There’s a new shine upon Chaos’ dark beauty. On its 31st anniversary remaster, the ethereal gothic ambience of Black Tape For A Blue Girl’s 1991 fourth album swims in a sea of memory, a heart filled with pain and despondent hope. These 12 existential tales inhabit a chaotic realm of reflection, fear and desire set upon dense electronics confronting pained emotions. Oscar Herrera’s intense, searing vocals and Julianna Town’s sensitive siren song are strongly complemented by Vicki Richards’ sinewy violin. Throughout it all, songwriter and band leader Sam Rosenthal stirs up a brooding undertone of electronics, expressing the stages of desire and despair.



Remastered by Martin Bowes of Attrition, the digital release is a 30-track deluxe edition with the full album, six of-the-era or modern alternate mixes, and the entire album in instrumental demo form. The LP is the 12-track album remastered. The 2CD includes 9 bonus mixes.



SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE: Black Tape For A Blue Girl is a treasure of a band. Their sound is lush, full and beautiful, which is not to say wimpy. This is beauty with an edge, perhaps even a slightly desperate air. Richards supplies sensuous violin lines. Recommended.



BANDCAMP FAN COMMENTS MASHED INTO ONE QUOTE: Lush and sensual, it perfectly brings together all of the elements that draw me to the music of Black Tape for a Blue Girl. Richly textured and beautiful, this is a particularly powerful release from their outstanding collection of albums. A milestone! The soundscapes touch me on a spiritual level. It comes with me to places I only thought I could get to alone. Aural Beauty!